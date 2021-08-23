Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 683 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

