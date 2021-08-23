ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $994,998.61 and approximately $7,324.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

