Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Exelixis by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.44 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

