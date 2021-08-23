Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,934.54

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $20,934.54 and approximately $24.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,431.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.06745487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $674.71 or 0.01364935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00376060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00137425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.71 or 0.00644743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00340820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00331110 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.