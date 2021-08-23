Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,367,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,948 shares of company stock worth $4,070,734. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,446. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.