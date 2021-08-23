Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EXPR opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $445.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.
Several brokerages have commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
About Express
Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
