Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $194.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

EXR opened at $177.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $179.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 92.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

