F45 Training Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training’s (NYSE:FXLV) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. F45 Training had issued 20,312,500 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During F45 Training’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FXLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

