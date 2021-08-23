Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

NYSE:FN opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

