Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the lowest is $2.60. Facebook posted earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $17.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.86. 234,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.80. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

