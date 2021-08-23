Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.85.

FTCH opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

