Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 3,474 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

