Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,581 shares.The stock last traded at $70.72 and had previously closed at $67.01.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $308,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.