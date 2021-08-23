FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $137.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.10 million and the highest is $140.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $554.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock remained flat at $$40.38 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,208. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

