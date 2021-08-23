Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $328.00

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 327.50 ($4.28), with a volume of 24107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.50 ($4.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

