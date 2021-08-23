Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $79.63. 6,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

