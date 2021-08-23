Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.99. 64,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,282. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

