Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,312. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

