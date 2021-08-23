Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,457 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.9% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $328.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

