Financial Contrast: AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) vs. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AO World and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AO World $1.33 billion 1.48 $2.16 million N/A N/A Airbus $57.01 billion 1.78 -$1.29 billion ($0.25) -129.12

AO World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AO World and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AO World 0 2 0 0 2.00 Airbus 1 7 6 0 2.36

Airbus has a consensus target price of $32.32, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Airbus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than AO World.

Profitability

This table compares AO World and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AO World N/A N/A N/A Airbus 5.49% 49.84% 2.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AO World has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats AO World on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products. It also provides logistics and transport services, and ancillary services. In addition, the company engages in the investment activities; and WEEE recycling activities. AO World plc sells its products through its websites and third-party websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

