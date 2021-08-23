Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,759.40 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

