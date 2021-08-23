Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

