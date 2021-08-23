Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $392.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

