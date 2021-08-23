Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

