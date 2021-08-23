Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $152.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

