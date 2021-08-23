Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $61,640,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $282.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $283.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

