Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 177,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU opened at $290.26 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.27.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSU shares. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

