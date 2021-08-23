Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

