Financial Survey: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 21.33 -$12.70 million ($2.47) -1.36 GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.57 -$21.50 million N/A N/A

Summit Wireless Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -304.57% -139.82% -97.08% GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95%

Summary

GSI Technology beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

