First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 115,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 200,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

VT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.13. 817,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

