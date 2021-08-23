First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

