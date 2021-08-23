First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

