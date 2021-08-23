First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

