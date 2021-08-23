First Majestic Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

AG opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

