First Majestic Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.
AG opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
