First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,875. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and sold 65,000 shares worth $1,435,000.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

