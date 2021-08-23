First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Stock Position Increased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 11.48% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDOW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDOW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,911. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78.

