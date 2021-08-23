FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

FE stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

