Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.28 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

