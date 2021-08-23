Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,948 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 105,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.