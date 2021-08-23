Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,277 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1,001.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.79 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

