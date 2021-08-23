Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

FPH stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

