Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $112.54 million and approximately $46.58 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00159931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.46 or 0.99709550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.01011598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.23 or 0.06745359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

