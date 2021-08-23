FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.71 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLETA has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

