Focused Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 7.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Target worth $230,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $252.53. 2,950,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

