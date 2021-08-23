Focused Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 3.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $115,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.74. 2,789,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.