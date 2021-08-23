Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

