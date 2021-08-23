Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 177,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,672,159 shares.The stock last traded at $58.74 and had previously closed at $58.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

