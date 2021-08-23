Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 426 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $357.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

