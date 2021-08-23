Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys Shares of 5,000 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 3,493,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,386. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95.

