Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,281 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

DSI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.93. 68,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,861. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.11.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

